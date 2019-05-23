Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Dimes
Dimes Rose Water Spray
$14.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Dimes
Featured in 1 story
Awesome Gifts For Your Work BFF
by
Anna Gray
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Biore
Deep Cleansing Charcoal Pore Strips
$6.27
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Biore
Ultra Deep Cleansing Pore Strips
$5.99
from
Drugstore.com
BUY
DETAILS
Saturday Skin
Featherweight Daily Moisturizing Cream
$49.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Eve Lom
Cleanser
$50.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Skin Care
DETAILS
Carol's Daughter
Carol's Daughter Monoi Body Oil Spray Sunscreen Spf 30
$40.00
from
HSN
BUY
DETAILS
Black Girl Sunscreen
Black Girl Sunscreen Spf 30
$18.98
from
Black Girl Sunscreen
BUY
DETAILS
Neutrogena
Neutrogena Hydroboost Non-greasy Sunscreen Lotion
$7.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Neutrogena
Sheer Zinc Face Dry-touch Sunscreen With Spf 50
$8.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Work & Money
Work & Money
How Much Cash Should You Give For A Wedding Gift?
It's officially summer, which means most of us probably have a wedding or two coming up before Labor Day. You can go the gift registry route, the
by
Anabel Pasarow
Money Diaries
A Week In Kansas On A $46,000 Salary
Content Warning: This Money Diary discusses a dead body and a car accident. Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo
by
You
Work & Money
Jean Brownhill Isn't Afraid To Joke About Being The Only Wom...
Success stories can seem just as fantastical as the fairy tales you (may have) loved growing up: Bold career woman finds herself in the right place at the
by
Lindsey Stanberry
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted