Diddy Empire 8″ Lampshade

£48.00

This diddy empire lampshade is handwoven in a colour block design, one half in Peggy yellow, and the other in Hot pink and is 100% cotton yarn. This powder coated shade is the perfect size for a small table lamp to light up a cosy corner. All shades will fit any UK bulb holders (E27/B22) and will be provided with a converter ring. | DIMENSIONS | Top diameter - 4" Height - 6" Bottom diameter - 8" | SHIPPING | Your beautiful shade will be packaged in bubble wrap and a recyclable box, to safely make its way to you. If you’re gifting a shade, I can sustainably gift wrap it in vintage fabric for a small extra cost of £3.00 - see photos. Worldwide shipping available. I ship with DPD, on a next day delivery service. Please note due to the Covid 19 pandemic, there may be delays on the listed delivery times, but I will endeavour to get your order to you asap. Thank you for understanding! | BESPOKE | I have lots of lovely colour yarns and different sizes available. For any bespoke orders, please contact me directly via Etsy, or via Instagram or email; Instagram - @loving.string Email - lovingstring [!at] gmail.com