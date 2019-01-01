Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Catbird
Diamond Wings Ring
C$17800.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Catbird
This is true love. Unexpected and glorious, a parade of diamonds flank a center solitaire diamond. The Erstwhile collection is hand made in New York City exclusively using vintage stones.
Need a few alternatives?
Miista
Carlota Buttermilk Patent Leather Boots
$435.00
from
Miista
BUY
Simon Miller
High Raid Boot
$670.00
from
Simon Miller
BUY
Simon Miller
High Raid Boot
$670.00
from
Simon Miller
BUY
promoted
Dr. Martens
Dr. Martens Quad Black Boots
from
Amazon Fashion
BUY
More from Catbird
Catbird
Mignon Memory Ring
£40.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Catbird
1976 Gold Bracelet
£155.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Catbird
Sweet Nothing Gold Anklet
£120.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Catbird
Dollhouse Locket
$68.00
from
Catbird
BUY
More from Boots
Nisolo
Isa Boot
$150.00
from
Nisolo
BUY
Miista
Carlota Buttermilk Patent Leather Boots
$435.00
from
Miista
BUY
Dr Martens
Fur-lined Jadon
$190.00
from
Zappos
BUY
Dr. Martens
1460 Smooth
$139.95
from
Zappos
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted