Olive & June

Diamond Sparkle Nail Art Gems

$9.00

Buy Now Review It

At Olive & June

Shine bright like a diamond sparkle. Diamond Sparkle is a classic clear nail art gem. This pack of nail gem stickers apply just like our nail art stickers and create a 3-Dimensional look that sparkles like nothing else. Apply to completely dry polish. Seal with Top Coat to ensure your nail gems last, or skip the Top Coat to shine for just one night.