Natura Bisse

Diamond Extreme Oil

$175.00

Diamond Extreme Oil from Natura Bisse provides balanced hydration to your skin, revealing a softer and suppler-looking complexion. Rich to the touch, yet lightweight on the skin, this moisturizing face oil combines a potent blend of nourishing oils, punicic acid and vitamins that renew and firm your skin while you sleep. Key Ingredients: Punicic Acid: provides intense antioxidant action to help reduce the appearance of signs of aging Vitamins E & F: help minimize the impact of external aggressors on your skin Key Benefits: Nourishes intensely Firms, tones and revitalizes skin Improves suppleness Suitable for vegans Tip: Apply Diamond Extreme Oil along with Diamond Extreme Mask every night for two weeks to achieve a nourishing shock solution. For added boost, mix a few drops of Diamond Extreme Oil into your regular cream (and hand cream) for a little extra skin nourishment.