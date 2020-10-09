Ri Noor

Diamond Baguette & Pave Round Diamond Ring

£562.00

Buy Now Review It

At Wolf & Badger

Diamond baguette ring with round brilliant diamonds in 14k yellow gold. With their bold combinations of pure geometric motifs and natural forms, the Ri Noor line expresses a sense of brilliance and originality. Each piece starts with a passion for gems and discovering the beauty found in the irregularity and imperfections of the natural stones. The precious and semi-precious gems are accented by unique settings crafted of 14k and 18k gold as well as rhodium-plated silver for a stunning look that easily transitions from day to night and elevates any outfit.