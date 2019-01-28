Ellie Mae Studios

Light Western Blouse Meet Dexter, whose Spanish roots are evident in her demeanour. Structured, smart and with an air of sheer sexiness, this shirt can rock and roll from 9-5 and beyond. Dexter features snap buttons down the front of the shirt and on the cuffs, and hand sewn piping that lines the details of the collar, wrists and pockets. Ellie's tip: Pair with gold jewelry for added contrasting effect. Model is 5'7'' wearing a size 4. Dexter is made of fabric from Spain and had 11 of her made. Don't see your size? Contact us to enquire about making it. Made in our Toronto studio. 100% Polyester 060001-Sprucestone-0_3