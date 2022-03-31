Catbird

Dewdrop Stud, Yellow Gold (single)

$118.00

Buy Now Review It

At Catbird

The absolutely sweetest little nonpareil. An instant heirloom, wondrous in sentiment, calm and elegant in proportions. Solid 14k yellow gold earring with a little round pearl atop a sparkling white diamond. Sold as singles. See "Details" for specifics. A beautiful side note: pearls improve with wear, gaining luster from the natural oils in skin. So please, wear your Dewdrop every day. We do! The pearls in the Catbird collection are sourced from a second generation family farm where an emphasis is placed on clean water; freshwater pearl cultivation does not require the introduction of heavy chemicals into the water stream.