Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Levi's
Devin Blouse
$69.50
$40.28
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Need a few alternatives?
& Other Stories
Fitted Sweetheart Neck Top
BUY
$69.00
& Other Stories
Karl Lagerfeld Paris
Soft Long Sleeve Stripe
BUY
$29.99
$99.50
Amazon
Levi's
Devin Blouse
BUY
$40.28
$69.50
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger
Plus-size Off The Shoulder Floral Neckline Shirt
BUY
$32.51
$79.50
Amazon
More from Levi’s
Levi's
Wool Blend Shorty Shirt Jacket
BUY
$98.38
$129.99
Amazon
Levi's
Devin Blouse
BUY
$40.28
$69.50
Amazon
Levi's
Baggy Dad Jeans
BUY
$108.00
Free People
Levi's
311 Mid Rise Shaping Skinny Jeans
BUY
$41.84
$69.50
Macy's
More from Tops
& Other Stories
Fitted Sweetheart Neck Top
BUY
$69.00
& Other Stories
Karl Lagerfeld Paris
Soft Long Sleeve Stripe
BUY
$29.99
$99.50
Amazon
Levi's
Devin Blouse
BUY
$40.28
$69.50
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger
Plus-size Off The Shoulder Floral Neckline Shirt
BUY
$32.51
$79.50
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted