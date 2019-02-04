DCL

Detoxifying Clay Mask 50ml

Prepare to shine – in a totally oil-free way – with DCL’s delectable Detoxifying Clay Mask, the perfect deep cleansing treat for oily, blemish-prone skin. The star of this purifying show is activated volcanic ash, which serves as a ‘magnet’ for excess oil and impurities. Enhancing this action, mineral rich clays penetrate pores deeply to draw out toxins and debris, further removing excess oil to reduce shine and leave your complexion enviably matte. Lentil seed extract helps to reduce the appearance of enlarged pores while working to regulate excess sebum production and reinforce pore walls. Natural peppermint oil cools and refreshes, while tea tree oil energises and an innovative complex derived from sugar cane and maize softens and prevents dehydration. Used two to three times weekly, this will leave skin soft, smooth, clear and radiating good health.