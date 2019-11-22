Kristin Ess

Detangling Brush + Sectioning Clips Hair Styling Set

$15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

These are probably the two styling accessories I reach for the most. The brush is pure heaven! Not only is it fun to look at, it also makes detangling so much less painful. The bristles are designed to glide over knots and detangle them at the same time. This sounds crazy but you'll see when you use it. The clips? I could ramble on forever about these. They're so strong but also close perfectly so you can hold tons of hair or just a little. The jagged edges grip the hair and keep them from slipping or leaving a mark while styling.