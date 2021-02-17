Kalkehay

Detachable Dickey Collar (2-pack)

$15.99 $12.99

Buy Now Review It

100% Cotton Imported Button closure ► MATERIAL: Made of 100% Cotton, leading this accessory a silky and smooth feel, cozy and comfortable to wear, lightweight and durable for long-lasting wear. And easy to wash without fading. ► SIZE: One Size. Fits Small, Medium, Large sized women and girls. (Not for XL, XXL or Above). Both sides have extended tapes, you can put arms into and fix collar position. ► IMPRESSIVE DESIGN: Design with pointed collar and adjustable elastic, classical, stylish and realistic collar as if it's a real part of your clothes. According to adjusting elastic at both sides to avoid movement during daily wearing. ► WIDE APPLICATIONS: The faux collar is detachable, serve as good a decoration for dresses, sweaters, jackets, uniforms, and other casual clothes to make them look formal. ► SAVE MONEY & TIME: Wear the dickey collar instead of buying expensive shirt, you can put on/off it as soon because of 4 hole buttons only. Recommend the most featured accessory—Fake Collar to you. All matching accessory for dresses, sweaters, jackets, uniforms and so on. Made of 100% Cotton, leading this accessory a silky and smooth feel, cozy and comfortable to wear. Lightweight and durable design, you can wear for a long time. Washable without fading also. Design with pointed collar and adjustable straps at both sides, you can put arms into and fix collar position. Adjustable elastic at both sides to avoid movement during daily wearing. Elegant modern design, realistic collar as if it's a real part of your clothes. If you use the fake collar, you do not have to buy expensive shirt any more. A unique gift for your families, wife and friends. Features: Color: White, Black Material: 100% Cotton Size: One Size. Fits Small, Medium sized women and girls. (Not for L, XL, XXL or Above). Shoulder Width Size: 13.78 inch | 35 cm Front Length Size: 12.60 inch | 32 cm Collar Size: 15.3 inch | 39 cm Single Weight: 2.29 OZ | 65 g Tips: Both sides of this detachable collar have extended tapes. You can put arms into and fix the collar position so as to prevent it run to other positions. Can use a pin fix the false collar on the shoulder position. Warm notice: 100% Cotton fake collar can be ironed with ironing machine while the ironing temperature should not be too high. There may be 1 to 2 cm (0.4 to 0.8 inch) differences due to manual measurement. Package Includes: 1×White Fake Collar 1×Black Fake Collar