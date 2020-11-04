Readerlink

"This is a wonderful book for experienced bakers--there are plenty of surprises and challenges--and an ideal one for beginners. Look at the Recipe Matrix, choose an easy recipe that doesn't take much time, follow Claire's directions, and chalk up your first win. If you're not already a dessert person, Claire will make you one."--Dorie Greenspan, author of Dorie's Cookies and Everyday Dorie "Claire Saffitz is a skillful and imaginative baker with a knack for writing beautiful recipes. Her gorgeous book will unleash the inner dessert person in a novice and inspire those who know their way around a pastry kitchen. It certainly has a place on my shelf."--Claudia Fleming, chef and author of The Last Course" I've always been a fan of Claire's work at Bon Appétit, and I am most definitely a dessert person, so this book really appeals to me. Her recipes all have modern twists of flavor, but at their core they are the familiar bakes we always want to get into the kitchen for."--Claire Ptak, Violet Cakes director "Claire's easier take on the French galette des rois will win over those who want to make one with less fuss, and have more fun doing it. If anyone can turn you into a dessert person, it's Claire. You'll want to make everything in this book, as I do."--David Lebovitz, author My Paris Kitchen and Drinking French "If you know Claire (and how could you not?), gourmet Doritos and Skittles may come to mind, but she's got so much more up her flour-dusted sleeve. From the subtle flavors of a pear and chestnut cake to miso-spiked buttermilk biscuits, Dessert Person is Claire's personal dissertation on baking."--Stella Parks, author of BraveTart: Iconic American Desserts" As a lover of all-things-dessert, I instantly identified the same in Claire--a sister in search for creative, delicious ingredients rooted in classic baking technique. She has that rare combination of creative generosity crossed with baking-professor that the very best authors can convey in a book, and it will make this one a classic."--Elisabeth Prueitt, founder, Tartine "Dessert is last in a meal but first in many people's hearts. It also, beneath the sweetness, requires a sophisticated mix of time management, architectural thinking, visual seduction, and unexpected restraint. As these recipes prove, Claire Saffitz has all of that, and more."--Questlove "Does any chef have a more reassuring and trustworthy voice than Claire Saffitz? Equal parts tireless, hyper-organized technician and empathic cheerleader, Claire presents one of the most convincing arguments I've ever read for diving into the world of baking. If anybody can fell the wall that divides home cooks and home bakers, it's Claire, with her thoroughly modern yet classically elegant desserts."--Natasha Pickowicz, Pastry Chef "Exceptional . . . This should become a go-to reference for any home baker."--Publishers Weekly (starred review)