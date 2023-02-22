ODISTAR

Desktop Vacuum Cleaner

$16.98 $13.98

【Cordless Convenience】Switch to battery power with 2 AA batteries (not included), so you can use the mini vacuum anywhere! Batteries will last 90 minutes. Cordless convenience helps you get rid of the annoying cord and you don’t need to plug and change plug frequently 【360º Rotatable Design】With 360º rotatable design, our vacuum cleaner is an ergonomic and useful solution for your cleaning needs. You can easily reach to any corners and crevices when cleaning the space between large, hard-to-move objects. 【Precise Cleaning& Long lasting material】Capture nozzle picks up larger debris with ease unlike other manual vacuum cleaner. You can easily cleaning dust of desktop, computer, keyboard, etc. It's absolutely a perfect choice to clean hair and dust in different places that are hard to reach thanks to its handheld size. 【High Suction and Low Noise】Despite being powered by batteries, the Mini Desk Vacuum still has sufficient suction power,Table Vacuum Cleaner is strong enough to pick up even the largest piles. Yet, it is quiet enough for you to read or sleep while it cleans. Our cordless dust catcher save you from the mess of paper scrap, daily dust, cigarette ash, dog hair or powder on the desk. 【Easy to operate& Long lasting material】Easy to operate, suitable for students and elderly. Portable and Cordless vacuum for your desktop for quick cleaning. You just hold it by your hand and move it. Our table cleaner will save from the annoying little mess in life and clean all around your home and car. Our table Vacuum Cleaner is made of high-quality clear plastic acrylic. It resembles glass but much stronger and safer with a chic display