CedarandStoneGarden

Desk Organizer Small Tray

$9.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Desk Organizer - Concrete Dish - Small Tray - Paper Clip Holder - Desk Set - Office Decor - Office Organizer - Cement - Minimalist - Beton - Home Office Concrete Small Square Dish/Tray is perfect for storing your small office essentials and keeping your desk organized. Declutter your home office, desk, or workspace with small tray. This is piece is multi-purpose and could also be used as a trinket catchall, coin/keys dish, or jewelry holder. Pair it with our Concrete Pencil Cup or Concrete Post-It Holder for a stylish and functional accent to your desk! Dimensions: 3 inches by 3 inches, 1 inch height Every item is individually handmade in our workshop in Grand Haven, Michigan. Each piece is crafted from hand-poured concrete in small batches. Please note that finish and color may vary slightly or include natural imperfections (small air bubbles, etc.) due to the nature of the concrete. COLOR DESCRIPTIONS Because our items are individually made in small batches from hand-poured tinted concrete, there may be slight variations in color. Colors may also vary in appearance on different screens and monitors. Please refer to the color swatch in the photos and following descriptions when making your color choice. blush: pale, pinkish beige sand: light beige natural: untinted, off-white white: pure white teal: bluish/green aqua: robins egg blue sky: bright blue ocean: pale blue black: almost pure black charcoal: medium gray ray: light gray marble: white w/charcoal swirl poppy: bright orange red apricot: peachy orange gold: dark yellow chartreuse: yellow/green jade: grass green mint: pale green lilac: pale purple plum: dark pink/red Rate this description Did you find the above description useful? Let Etsy know.