Lovehoney

Desire Luxury Rechargeable Remote Control Panty Vibrator

$89.99

Buy Now Review It

At Lovehoney

Embark on an intense erotic encounter with the Desire vibrating panties. Slip on the ribbon-tie briefs and nestle the saddle-shaped vibrator onto your pearl, then pass the control to your lover and let them pleasure you with the 12 speeds and 8 patterns. Whisper-quiet and wirelessly controlled, the panty vibrator offers utter discretion even on the strongest tier of sensation. Relax into bliss as your lover flicks through the settings from up to 8 meters away. Store your panty vibrator in the toy case provided, away from dust, heat and direct sunlight. A small opening in the back of the case can fit the width of the USB cable for discreet charging. Desire is a collection of luxurious sex toys expertly designed by Lovehoney with only one thing in mind: ultimate sexual happiness. Please note: While the vibrator is waterproof, the remote control is splashproof only and should be kept out of water.