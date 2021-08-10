DeinDekor

DeinDekor Presents: An elegant, classic model which combines useful properties within a luxurious design. The seating has a simple and unique form, finished with soft and smooth velour. Discretely fits into any modern and traditional interior. Perfectly suited as modern desk chairs for offices, living and guest rooms, as well as cosmetic and hairdressing salons. Raised back rest provides daily comfort and adjustment to a correct sitting posture. The universal design makes it chosen as chairs in restaurants, waiting rooms and other service and information points. Details: - Height adjustment on the pneumatic cylinder - 360 degree seat - seat width - 59 cm - height of the backrest - 43 cm - height min - 45 cm - height max - 55 cm We also have a model without wheels on other listing available. ------ Ein elegantes und klassisches Modell - hier werden Sitzkomfort und luxuriöses Design vereint. Der bequemer Sitz aus glattem und weichem Velour überzeugt mit seiner einfachen Form. Daher passt er perfekt in jedes moderne sowie traditionelles Interieur. Durch sein universelles und einfaches Design eignet er sich als Stuhl in Büros sowie Wohn- und Gästezimmern. Auch in Restaurants, Wartesälen und anderen Service- und Informationsstellen kommt er perfekt zur Geltung. Einzelheiten: - Höheneinstellung am Pneumatikzylinder - 360-Grad-Sitz - Sitzbreite - 59 cm - Höhe der Rückenlehne - 43 cm - Höhe min - 45 cm - Höhe max - 55 cm Das gleiche Modell bieten wir auch ohne Räder an