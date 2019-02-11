Hey all — Joseph, Huckberry copywriter here. I met one of the Juniper Ridge guys at a film festival not too long ago. He stood next to their big Field Lab van, preparing to take a group of festival-goers out into the woods near Nevada City, CA. This wasn’t just any hike, he explained — he was there to teach folks about wildharvesting their own plants, herbs, wildflowers, and other natural fragrance boosters. Point being, the hard-working team over at Juniper Ridge is the real deal, and they don’t just walk the walk and talk the talk. They’re out here in the world teaching others how to talk and walk in a respectful and reverent way with nature, and we think that’s pretty rad.