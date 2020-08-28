Dermalogica

Calm Water Gel

$50.00 $25.00

Dermalogica's Calm Water Gel is a weightless water-gel moisturizer that hydrates dry, sensitive skin. Refreshing gel formula transforms into a skin-quenching fluid upon application, forming a weightless barrier against environmental assault. Dual hyaluronic acid technology works in different skin surface layers to increase and lock in moisture. Apple fruit extract and glycerin hydrate and soften while defending skin against dryness. Cactus pear extract helps soothe sensitivity and imparts water-binding properties to help support healthy moisture balance.