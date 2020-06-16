Native

Safe Effective Ingredients Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride An oil made from coconuts that makes Native go on smooth Tapioca Starch Extracted from the cassava plant and helps keep you feeling dry Ozokerite Also known as earth wax and is great at naturally stabilizing all the ingredients Baking Soda Also known as Sodium Bicarbonate, found in cakes and cookies - a natural and safe mineral that helps neutralize odor-causing bacteria Coconut Oil Also known as Cocos Nucifera Oil - we can’t get enough of it - is packed with rich fatty acids, vitamins, and antioxidants Cyclodextrin This sugar-based ingredient from corn that slowly releases additional scent throughout the day to keep you smelling fresh Shea Butter Also known as Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, a great moisturizer that holds antioxidants and vitamins Glucose A simple sugar (Dextrose) made from corn Probiotics Lactobacillus Acidophilus are healthy bacteria found in your gut Magnesium Hydroxide Also found in antacids like Milk of Magnesia, Magnesium Hydroxide partners with baking soda to help neutralize odor-causing bacteria