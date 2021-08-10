Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
Aesop
Déodorant
C$47.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Aesop
An aluminium-free spray deodorant for men and women, formulated with Zinc Ricinoleate and a selection of essential oils to help reduce and mask underarm odour.
Need a few alternatives?
Kaia Naturals
The Takesumi Detox® - Charcoal Deodorant
BUY
C$24.00
Kaia Naturals
L'Occitane
The Incredible Deodorant Recipe In Shea Butter
BUY
C$24.00
L'Occitane
Biossance
Biossance Squalane + Magnesium Deodorant
BUY
C$20.00
Sephora
Native
Coconut & Vanilla Deodorant
BUY
C$18.99
Shoppers Drug Mart
More from Aesop
Aesop
Tame Hair Serum
BUY
£25.00
Cult Beauty
Aesop
Callippus Aromatique Candle
BUY
$135.00
Adore Beauty
Aesop
Departure Kit
BUY
$53.00
Aesop
Aesop
Arrival
BUY
$35.00
Aesop
More from Body Care
Kaia Naturals
The Takesumi Detox® - Charcoal Deodorant
BUY
C$24.00
Kaia Naturals
L'Occitane
The Incredible Deodorant Recipe In Shea Butter
BUY
C$24.00
L'Occitane
Biossance
Biossance Squalane + Magnesium Deodorant
BUY
C$20.00
Sephora
Native
Coconut & Vanilla Deodorant
BUY
C$18.99
Shoppers Drug Mart
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted