Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Alice + Olivia
Denny Satin Single-button Blazer
$495.00
$297.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Saks Fifth Avenue
Need a few alternatives?
Favorite Daughter
Margaret Oversized Blazer
BUY
$318.40
$398.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Derek Lam 10 Crosby
Kaia Faux Double-breasted Jacket
BUY
$330.00
$550.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Helmut Lang
Wool-blend Cropped Blazer
BUY
$285.00
$475.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Alice + Olivia
Denny Satin Single-button Blazer
BUY
$297.00
$495.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
More from Alice + Olivia
Alice + Olivia
Denny Satin Single-button Blazer
BUY
$297.00
$495.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Alice + Olivia
Arista Lamé Halterneck Gown
BUY
$297.00
$660.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Alice + Olivia
Arista Lamé Halterneck Gown
BUY
$396.00
$660.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Alice + Olivia
Blaise Pickleball Mini Skort
BUY
$159.00
$265.00
Alice + Olivia
More from Outerwear
Favorite Daughter
Margaret Oversized Blazer
BUY
$318.40
$398.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Derek Lam 10 Crosby
Kaia Faux Double-breasted Jacket
BUY
$330.00
$550.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Interior
The Mira Puffer Jacket
BUY
$293.99
$980.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Helmut Lang
Wool-blend Cropped Blazer
BUY
$285.00
$475.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted