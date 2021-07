Denman

Denman Paddle Brush

$53.85

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

An amazing brush for detangling knotted, tangled hair. The Denman Paddle Brush is great for gently grooming long, thick hair. Ball-ended nylon pins are set into an air-cushioned natural rubber pad penetrate, smooth and straighten the hair while giving the scalp a gentle massage. The matte-finish handle provides grip and control so that brush is easy to use.