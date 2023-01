Sir The Label

A classic denim minidress will go a long way in your spring-to-summer edit, season after season. This style from SIR is made from Good Earth Cotton® denim that's Oeko-Tex 100 certified. material: 100% cotton care instructions: machine wash at 30 degrees buttoned front Made in Turkey Designer colour name: Blue Runs large, please see Size & Fit tab