Search
Products fromShopClothingShorts
BDG

Denim Bike Short

$49.00
At Urban Outfitters
Classic bike short with a denim finish from BDG. Made from a soft, stretchy denim that hugs every curve from the high waist through the leg that hits mid-thigh.
Featured in 1 story
How To Style Shorts According To The Experts
by Amanda Randone