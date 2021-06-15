Simply Be

Demi Washed Black High Waist Mom Jeans

£32.00

At Simply Be

Mom jeans are a wardrobe staple, ours feature soft comfort stretch denim made from ethically sourced cotton, with a high waist in an edgy washed black. We're loving this style, casual with a tee and trainers or paired with a bodysuit, heels and a leather jacket for a totally sassy look. Regular - to fit inside leg 29in/74cm. Machine washable. 66% Cotton, 21% Polyester, 12% Viscose, 1% Elastane. Product Code: NB635MC