Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Staud
Demi Short Puff-sleeve Maxi Dress
$345.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Saks Fifth Avenue
Bohemian in an airy silhouette, this maxi dress flaunts puff sleeves for textural flair.
More from Staud
Staud
Painter High-rise Denim Shorts
BUY
$235.00
Matches Fashion
Staud
Fly Leather Platform Sandals
BUY
£330.00
Net-A-Porter
Staud
Kai Top
BUY
$234.00
Shopbop
Staud
Alix Open-back Cotton-blend Faille Mini Dress
BUY
$227.50
$325.00
Net-A-Porter
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted