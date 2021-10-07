Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jeans
Polo Ralph Lauren
Delvan Paperbag Waist Crop Tapered Jeans
$228.00
$171.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A paperbag waist cinched with a tie puts a modern spin on these cotton twill jeans cut in a tapered silhouette.
Need a few alternatives?
Nili Lotan
Marseille Patchwork Jean
BUY
$550.00
The Yes
Ba&sh
Apolo Two-tone Jeans
BUY
$230.00
The Yes
We The Free
Arcadia Denim Harem Pants
BUY
$128.00
Free People
Wrangler
Heritage World Wide Leg Jeans
BUY
$98.00
Free People
More from Polo Ralph Lauren
Polo Ralph Lauren
Polo Bear Dress Sock Gift Set
BUY
$24.99
$38.00
Ralph Lauren
Polo Ralph Lauren
Colorful Crew Sock 6-pack
BUY
$26.00
Urban Outfitters
Polo Ralph Lauren
Denim Letterman Jacket
BUY
$249.99
$398.00
Ralph Lauren
Polo Ralph Lauren
Woven Running Shorts
BUY
£110.00
Farfetch
More from Jeans
Nili Lotan
Marseille Patchwork Jean
BUY
$550.00
The Yes
Ba&sh
Apolo Two-tone Jeans
BUY
$230.00
The Yes
We The Free
Arcadia Denim Harem Pants
BUY
$128.00
Free People
Wrangler
Heritage World Wide Leg Jeans
BUY
$98.00
Free People
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted