Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Shoulder Bags
MZ WALLACE
Deluxe Small Sutton
$245.00
Buy Now
Review It
At MZ Wallace
Need a few alternatives?
MZ WALLACE
Travel Jim
BUY
$295.00
MZ Wallace
Cuyana
Medium Recycled Travel Bag
BUY
$298.00
Cuyana
Mango
Shopper Bag With Handles
BUY
£22.99
Mango
Herschel Supply Co.
Lonsdale Duffle
BUY
$89.99
Herschel Supply Co
More from MZ WALLACE
MZ WALLACE
Metro Clutch
BUY
$85.00
MZ Wallace
MZ WALLACE
Metro Crossbody
BUY
$145.00
MZ Wallace
MZ WALLACE
Metro Belt Bag
BUY
$145.00
MZ Wallace
MZ WALLACE
Deluxe Metro Backpack
BUY
$275.00
MZ Wallace
More from Shoulder Bags
Marc Jacobs
The J Marc Mini Shoulder Bag
BUY
$295.00
Neiman Marcus
Wandler
Wandler Penelope Bag
BUY
$930.00
Shopbop
Loeffler Randall
Marine Bag
BUY
$225.00
$450.00
Shopbop
MZ WALLACE
Travel Jim
BUY
$295.00
MZ Wallace
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted