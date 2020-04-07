PetAmi

Deluxe Pet Carrier Backpack

$69.99 $39.99

Designed for the maximum convenience and comfort for you and your pet while hiking, traveling, or taking your best friend to the vet, or going for a walk in the park. Measures approximately 12.5" x 10.2" x 16.3" (L x W x H). Easily fits cats, small dogs, and most other small/medium sized pets! YOUR PET WILL TRAVEL IN COMFORT – Well ventilated design for optimal airflow, two-way entry for easy access, zip up mesh window for more headroom and visibility, and thick, cozy sherpa lined bedding so your pet can rest and relax. This backpack is firmly structured, providing ample room for your pet to move around. DESIGNED WITH SAFETY IN MIND – Equipped with a firmly reinforced structure to prevent itself from collapsing on your pet while traveling. Also comes with a safety strap and buckle to secure your pet and prevent escape. SUPERIOR COMFORT, FIT, AND CONVENIENCE – The back and shoulder straps are equipped with extra thick padding for more comfort during long trips. This backpack comes with both waist and chest buckles to give you extra support. We also added side pouches and a front pocket to store essential pet supplies and a collapsible pet bowl so you can keep your pet hydrated on the go! QUALITY CONSTRUCTION - Made with durable 600D high grade polyester for a long-lasting experience; Available in 9 Colors – Black, Dark Gray, Heather Gray, Heather Taupe, Light Blue, Light Gray, Pink, Royal Blue, Red