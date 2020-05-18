DANNIJO

Jodie and her daughter Margaux tie-dye everything (stained clothes, tired styles, napkins and more) and now you can to! We love trying different tie-dye techniques and mixing different colors together and really getting the creative juices flowing. Each piece you create is unique and once you start you won't want to stop. Our tie-dye obsession began a year ago with Margaux's 4th birthday party and it hasn't slowed down. Each tie-dye kit has all the essentials: 12 bottles of our favorite Tulip dye, a DANNIJO tote bag, white bandana, white scrunchie, one iron-on patch, gloves, rubber bands and a reusable surface cover. Grab some old tees, new ones or anything else that needs a pick me up. Happy Tie-dyeing! We'll see you in insta - don't forget to use #dannijoathome so we can share! Tie dye kits NOW IN STOCK Please allow 5 -7 business days for orders to ship safely and securely during this time Nontoxic dye comes in pre-packaged squeeze bottles; just add water Use with 100% natural fiber fabrics like cotton for best resultsDyes and iron-on designs are machine washable KIT INCLUDES 12 bottles of classic vintage tie dye colors 16 pairs of gloves 40 rubber bands A reusable surface cover 1 large DANNIJO tote bag 1 hair scrunchie 1 White Bandana 1 iron on patch (picked by the designers, patches will vary)