Alwyn Home

Deluxe Defend-a-bed Polyester Mattress Pad

$59.99 $29.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

This mattress pad is the perfect combination of a 100% waterproof mattress pad and quilted topper. Generously overfilled with soft quilting material, which allows air to flow between cover and the waterproof barrier. The 100% waterproof barrier is noiseless and prevents liquids, dust mites and other allergens to pass through. The fitted sheet style can fit mattresses up to 22" high. This is perfect for pillow top mattresses! Features Deep pocket fits over any mattress Protects from all liquids and allergens This pad expands like a fitted sheet to fit up to 22" Product Details Product Type: Mattress pad Fill Material: Polyester Water Resistant: Yes Bed Bug Resistant: Yes Machine Washable: Yes