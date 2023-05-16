Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Rings
Natalie Marie Jewellery
Delphine Ring
$1702.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Natalie Marie Jewellery
Need a few alternatives?
Shay
Triple Gem Emerald & 18kt Gold Ring
BUY
$5491.00
MatchesFashion
Italo Jewelry
Three Stone White Sapphire Engagement Ring
BUY
$117.85
$149.95
Italo Jewelry
Brilliant Earth
Rhiannon Three Stone Diamond Engagement Ring
BUY
$1890.00
Brilliant Earth
Aaryah
Mele Ring
BUY
$12000.00
Aaryah
More from Natalie Marie Jewellery
Natalie Marie Jewellery
Precious Oval Green Amethyst Solitaire
BUY
$890.00
Natalie Marie Jewellery
Natalie Marie Jewellery
Átlas Emerald Signet
BUY
$5300.00
Natalie Marie Jewellery
Natalie Marie Jewellery
Hazel, Peach Zircon
BUY
$4100.00
Natalie Marie Jewellery
Natalie Marie Jewellery
Precious Oval Green Amethyst Solitaire
BUY
$1310.00
Natalie Marie Jewellery
More from Rings
Natalie Marie Jewellery
Delphine Ring
BUY
$1702.00
Natalie Marie Jewellery
Shay
Triple Gem Emerald & 18kt Gold Ring
BUY
$5491.00
MatchesFashion
Soko
Mixed Metal Fanned Ring Stack
BUY
$108.00
$128.00
Soko
Lucy Williams x Missoma
Byzantine Coin Signet Ring
BUY
£79.00
Missoma
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted