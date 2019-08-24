Simple slip dress from Stelen. Cowl neckline. Thin elastic straps. Low back. Slightly flared hem. Unlined. Mid-calf length. Raw edges.
• Stretch Charmeuse
• 92% polyester, 8% elastane
• Hand wash
• Imported
Product ID: WQ11180047
Sizing
Garment Measurements
15" chest
15" shoulder to shoulder
14" waist
46.5" front length
Measurements taken from size small.
Model Measurements
Model is in size small.
Model is 5'9" | 32" bust | 24" waist | 33" hips
Fit Notes
Standard fit.
Sizing Notes
Small fits like US size 0/2
Medium fits like US size 4/6
Large fits like US size 8.
Shipping
Free standard domestic shipping.
Free 2-Day domestic shipping on orders over $200.
Free return shipping within the US. Find out more.
View Domestic Rates
Priority international flat rate of $25.
View International Rates