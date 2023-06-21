Little Brown

Delilah Green Doesn’t Care By Ashley Herring Blake

A clever and steamy queer romantic comedy about taking chances and accepting love - with all its complications. Perfect for fans of Alexandria Bellefleur, Casey McQuiston and Rosie Danan. Delilah Green swore she would never go back to Bright Falls - nothing is there for her but memories of a lonely childhood. Her life now is in New York, with her photography career finally gaining steam and her bed never empty. Sure, it's a different woman every night, but that's just fine with her. When Delilah's estranged stepsister, Astrid, pressures her into photographing her wedding with a guilt trip and a five-figure check, Delilah finds herself back in the godforsaken town that she used to call home. She plans to breeze in and out, but then she sees Claire Sutherland, one of Astrid's stuck-up besties, and decides that maybe there's some fun (and a little retribution) to be had in Bright Falls, after all. Having raised her eleven-year-old daughter mostly on her own while dealing with her unreliable ex and running a bookstore, Claire Sutherland depends upon a life without surprises. And Delilah Green is an unwelcome surprise . . . at first. Though they've known each other for years, they don't really know each other - so Claire is unsettled when Delilah figures out exactly what buttons to push. When they're forced together during a gauntlet of wedding preparations - including a plot to save Astrid from her horrible fiance - Claire isn't sure she has the strength to resist Delilah's charms. Even worse, she's starting to think she doesn't want to... About the Author Ashley Herring Blake lives in Nashville, Tennessee with her husband and two sons. She is the author of the young adult novel Suffer Love. Ivy Aberdeen's Letter to the World is her debut middle grade novel. Industry Reviews Delilah Green Doesn't Care is a hot, frothy romcom with a relatable heart beating at its centre. I loved every hilarious character, every outrageous shenanigan - and most of all, I loved Delilah Green. I can't wait for the rest of the series! A truly exquisite romance about second chances, new beginnings, and the fragile joy of letting people in. I can't even count the number of gorgeous lines I highlighted. The setting, the scheming, the spice - Ashley Herring Blake paints every scene with a lyrical, tender brush. I'm wildly in love with this book A classic in the making, Ashely's adult debut is a warm welcome home from the first page. A swoon-worthy, laugh-out-loud romp of a romance, this rom-com deserves to be amongst romantic titans like You've Got Mail, Breakfast at Tiffany's and Sleepless in Seattle Delilah Green Doesn't Care is the dreamy, steamy, utterly satisfying answer to your craving for an outcast-and-former-mean-girl romance, with complicated step-family relationships thrown in for extra delight. Ashley Herring Blake draws her characters with such beautiful, loving depth, and infinite compassion for the many ways relatives and friends can both hurt and heal each other. And let's not forget the snappy banter and seriously scorching chemistry; you'll need a very cold shower after this read! Charming and entertaining, Delilah Green Doesn't Care entrances the reader with the redemptive power of love. Blake's masterful blend of sexual tension and growing affection will have readers swooning What an absolute joy to read! Snarky, steamy, and swoony in equal measure, I never wanted this book to end, but there's an easy momentum to Blake's writing that made it impossible to put down SEE LESS A spectacular debut brimming with yearning, swooning, and healing. Delilah Green Doesn't Care reads the way realizing your crush likes you back feels. Ashley Herring Blake is a romance star on the rise Blake captures all the complications of family, friendship, and romance with humour and heart - Kirkus