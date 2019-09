Lonely

Delilah Bodysuit

$160.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lonely

A new underwire bodysuit shape with adjustable crossover lacing through the centre front. In a beautiful scalloped lace with border detail at the cup topline and legline. Body is panelled creating a flattering v shaped silhouette, flexible mesh back for fit and comfort. Shoulder straps feature rouleau detail, lower profile underwire. Gusset is free of closures. 90% polyamide, 10% spandex Sabine wears 10B. Rainy wears 10C.