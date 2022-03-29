Bloomi

Delight Oil-based Personal Lube

$10.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

At a glance Latex-Free Highlights Oil-Based lubricant designed for all bodies to enhance solo or partnered intimacy Plant-based, gentle formula that is glycerin-free and paraben-free Ultra-moisturizing, non-sticky, and long-lasting glide Made with organic ingredients Unscented lubricant with a natural hint of cocoa butter and coconut oil Easy to use, eco-friendly tube Made with sustainable, compostable treeless carton and recyclable tube Bloomi is a Latinx and Sexologist-led wellness destination that offers inclusive content and clean intimate care products for all bodies Specifications Scent: Unscented Health Facts: Spermicide-Free, Latex-Free, Aluminum-Free, Petroleum-Free, Sulfate-Free, No Fragrance Added, Dye-Free, Phthalate-Free Capacity (Volume): 3 fl oz (US) Product Warning: Not a contraceptive, does not contain spermicide Product Form: Liquid Package Quantity: 1 TCIN: 84743736 UPC: 860003192658 Item Number (DPCI): 245-03-3452 Origin: Made in the USA Healthcare Disclaimer: Content on this site is for reference purposes only. Target does not represent or warrant that the nutrition, ingredient, allergen and other product information on our Web or Mobile sites are accurate or complete, since this information comes from the product manufacturers. On occasion, manufacturers may improve or change their product formulas and update their labels. We recommend that you do not rely solely on the information presented on our Web or Mobile sites and that you review the product's label or contact the manufacturer directly if you have specific product concerns or questions. If you have specific healthcare concerns or questions about the products displayed, please contact your licensed healthcare professional for advice or answers. Description Delight by Bloomi is a clean, oil-based personal lubricant to help you enjoy intimate moments. Our plant-based formula is made with moisturizing ingredients including organic coconut oil and organic cacoa butter for a long-lasting glide that feels great and provides a light, delicious aroma. Delight is free of glycerin, parabens, and synthetic fragrances. Designed in our eco-friendly tube for easy use. Packaged in a sustainable, compostable treeless carton. Bloomi is a Latinx and Sexologist-led wellness destination that offers inclusive content and clean intimate care products for all bodies. Latex-Free Latex-free. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.