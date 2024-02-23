Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Laura Geller
Delectable Delights Complete Eye Makeup Collection
$49.00
$25.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Need a few alternatives?
Laura Geller
Delectable Delights Complete Eye Makeup Collection
BUY
$25.00
$49.00
Amazon
NYX Cosmetics
Ultimate Glow Shots Vegan Liquid Eyeshadow
BUY
£10.00
Cult Beauty
Shiseido
Pop Powdergel Eye Shadow
BUY
£25.50
Shiseido
Half Magic
Shimmer Eye Paint & Liner
BUY
£16.10
£23.00
Beauty Bay
More from Laura Geller
Laura Geller
Delectable Delights Complete Eye Makeup Collection
BUY
$25.00
$49.00
Amazon
promoted
Laura Geller
Laura Geller I-care Waterproof Eyeliner
BUY
$20.00
QVC
Laura Geller
Baked Blush-n-brighten
BUY
$28.00
Amazon
Laura Geller
Baked Gelato Swirl Illuminator
BUY
$26.00
Nordstrom
More from Makeup
Lamel
Liquid Cream Bb Blush
BUY
$7.59
Amazon
goop Beauty
Cream Blush
BUY
$34.00
Amazon
Laura Geller
Delectable Delights Complete Eye Makeup Collection
BUY
$25.00
$49.00
Amazon
Laura Mercier
Tinted Moisturizer Blush
BUY
£28.50
Laura Mercier
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted