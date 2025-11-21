Lululemon

Define Cropped Jacket Nulu

$128.00 $99.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lululemon

A bouncy gel-cream for shine-free skin. Offering intense hydration, with a soft, matte finish and zero residue, this oil-free dreamboat is moisturiser for people who hate wearing moisturiser. Perfect for oily, combination, breakout-prone, and teen skin, this fast-absorbing and airy gel-cream is no lightweight (sorry) when it comes to ingredients: Ceramides reduce moisture loss and minimise the signs of dryness and dehydration, and provitamin B5 calms and soothes. We’ve added clover flower extract to balance sebum (oil) production and minimise the appearance of enlarged pores, and hyaluronic acid and aloe vera juice for long-lasting hydration that leaves the skin plump, bouncy, and calm. Not sure which moisturiser is your perfect match? We can help! Housed in Go-To’s first-ever refillable packaging pod (!), this soothing, oil-free formula is deeply hydrating and light-as; disappearing instantly and leaving behind a smooth, matte finish. Hydrate, replenish, and calm the skin with Very Lightweight Moisturiser.