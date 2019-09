Jacquemus

Deep V Long-sleeved Blazer Jacket

£481.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

Jacquemus should be on every woman’s agenda. Confident and sophisticated, the collections put a fresh spin on traditional tailoring. Crafted from a cotton blend, this white deep V blazer jacket from Jacquemus features notched lapels, long sleeves, button cuffs, a front button fastening, front welt pockets, a rear central vent and a long-line style.