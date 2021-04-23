TriggerPoint

Deep Tissue Textured Massage Ball (2.5-inch)

2.5-inch textured massage ball designed specifically for targeting the feet and other small muscle groups Textured surface design compresses and expands fascia to help to stimulate circulation while rolling, which can increase mobility and aid in recovery Ideal for pinpointing small muscles in the feet, calves, and shoulders; deep tissue compression massage relieves minor aches and pains Compact and portable, fits in gym bag, backpack, purse, or carry-on for massage on-the-go; EVA foam construction won’t break down or lose shape after repeated use Massage ball measures 2.5 inches and is water-resistant and easy to clean; manufacturer’s one-year limited warranty Material Type: Composite The TriggerPoint MB Deep Tissue 2.5-Inch Textured Massage Ball is designed specifically for targeting the feet and other small muscles groups throughout the body. Its unique textured surface compresses and expands fascia to help stimulate circulation while rolling, which can increase mobility and aid in a faster recovery from workouts or injuries. Ideal for pinpointing small muscles in the feet, calves, and shoulders, the deep tissue compression massage provided by the ball helps to relieve minor aches and pains. The TriggerPoint MB Deep Tissue Textured Massage Ball is compact and portable, and fits in a gym bag, backpack, purse, or carry-on for massage on-the-go. The EVA foam construction won’t break down or lose its shape after repeated use. Massage ball measures 2.5 inches and is water-resistant and easy to clean. Manufacturer’s one-year limited warranty.