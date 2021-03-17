ThisWorks

Deep Sleep Breathe In Roll-on

$27.00

Buy Now Review It

RELAX: Have a relaxing and uninterrupted sleep with the Deep Sleep Breathe In, a natural roll-on that keeps tension at bay, calms your mind, and puts you into a deep slumber. CALM ANXIETY: The comforting scents of chamomile, lavender, and vetivert minimise anxiety so that you feel refreshed and energised the next morning, ready to tackle the challenges of the day. ESSENTIAL OILS: Use this compact, portable blend of essential oils before sleep as part of your night-time ritual. Perfect for use when traveling. HOW: To ease and soothe the mind towards a restful sleep, gently apply the roll-on to pulse points such as temples, wrists and forehead. You can also put a few drops in a tissue or the palm of your hands and inhale deeply a few times. NATURAL: Suitable for vegans and for use in pregnancy. Have a relaxing and uninterrupted sleep with the Deep Sleep Breathe In, a natural roll-on that keeps tension at bay, calms your mind, and puts you into a deep slumber. The comforting scents of chamomile, lavender, and vetivert minimise anxiety so that you feel refreshed and energised the next morning, ready to tackle the challenges of the day.