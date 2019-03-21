Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorFurniture
Safavieh

Dedalus Coffee Table, Silver

$409.99$368.99
At Target
Inspired by the design legacy of starchitect Frank Gehry, this coffee table features a contemporary silver aluminum finish that creates the visual heft of modern sculpture. Its polished sophistication makes it a favorite of architects.
Featured in 1 story
The Colors That Will Be In Every Home This Spring
by Cait Munro