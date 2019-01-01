Based in Houston, Texas, Christina Greene LLC was founded in 2011 by Christina Greene, a graduate of Texas Christian University and Parsons School of Design in New York. Inspired by travels near and far, Christina launched her unique, upscale collection of artisan-crafted jewelry to bring a fresh perspective to jewelry design. A one-of-a-kind collection, the Christina Greene jewelry line highlights the beauty of natural stones from all over the world. Each piece is designed in the company’s Houston, Texas studio and is crafted by a team of skilled artisans in Jaipur, India. The company’s roots date back to 2010 when Christina started hand-making her own jewelry by pairing stone beads such as turquoise, amethyst, citrine and coral with gold plated chains purchased from local jewelry supply shows. Today, what started out as sketches in drawing pads has become a successful jewelry collection retailing in over 40 boutiques worldwide and featured in numerous publications including British Vogue, Women’s Wear Daily, Houston Chronicle, and Texas Monthly.