Lalavon

Deco Lace Buttondown

$98.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Plaza El Segundo - CLOSED 800 S Sepulveda Blvd Plaza El Segundo El Segundo, CA 90245-4713 Style No. 4110645390001; Color Code: 010 Featuring polished pintucks and sweetly embroidered lace, this blouse makes an elegant match for distressed denim and ankle boots. Exclusively for Anthropologie Cotton Pintucked detail Embroidered lace trim 3/4 sleeves Button front Hand wash Imported Dimensions Standard: 22"L Petite: 20.25"L Plus: 25"L