Safavieh

Dean 2-drawer Desk Console

$142.99

Buy Now Review It

This console table will add a fresh look to any room This console table features Distressed White finish Crafted of pine wood Perfect for a living room, Bedroom, family room, den, library, or study For over 100 years, Safavieh has been crafting products of the highest Quality and unmatched style Bring the warmth of retro vintage style to any interior with this contemporary 2-drawer console. Designed with a special water-based paint treatment, its urban Distressed White finish illuminates the natural beauty of its pine wood blend construction.