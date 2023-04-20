Byredo

De Los Santos

A scent created in celebration of life, De Los Santos incants memories and acknowledges the fleeting. An aromatic cloud of musk is pierced by the clarity of sage. The splendor of amber and incense is grounded by iris root and mirabelle. Earthen notes of cistus flourish in dry heat. In homage to the traditions of Día de los Muertos and All Saints’ Day, De Los Santos captures the transcendent power of coming together in collective ceremonies, translating scent into a new ritual of remembrance.