Lip colour in five limited-edition shades that dazzles with light and shine to bring an exciting dimensional pop to your lips. Large particle pearls reflect and refract light to mimic the brilliance of quartz and opal crystals. Provides exceptional shine with a crystalline iridescence. Glides on with a non-sticky, non-tacky, lightweight and moisturizing texture. Wear alone, or layer over Lipstick or Lipglass for dramatic effect. Features our signature M·A·C vanilla aroma. All dolled up and dressed to sashay in glittery red packaging.