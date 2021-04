Intimately

Day To Night Convertible Slip

$68.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 53621744; Color Code: 055 Easily transition from day to night in this sultry and slinky slip dress features adjustable ruched sides that allow you to wear it long or short. Adjustable straps Cowl neckline Adjustable side ties Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Import Measurements for size small Waist: 31 in Length: 40.5 in Bust: 32.5 in