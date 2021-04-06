Kinto

Day Off Tumbler 500ml / 17oz

$37.50

Materials: 18-8 Stainless steel (powder coating) Polypropylene, Silicone. BPA Free. Made in China. Keep drinks hot (69℃/156℉) for 6 hours. Keep drinks cold (7℃/45℉) for 6 hours. For maximum insulation efficiency, preheat or precool the tumbler prior to use by filling in a bit of hot/cold water for 1-2 mins. This is a tumbler for beverage. Do not use in a microwave, oven, or dishwasher. Do not place near open flames. Do not put in boiling water. Keep out of reach of children. Do not drop or subject the product to strong impact as it may cause breakage or leakage. Do not put dry ice or carbonated beverage as it may expand and cause breakage. Be careful not to pour too much beverage as it may overflow when closing.